https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202016Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFirst Grand Match of Cricket Played by Members of the Royal Amateur Society on Hampton Court Green, August 3rd, 1836 Attributed to H. J. AvelingOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9202016View LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 802 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2340 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2738 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 802 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2738 px | 300 dpi | 32.1 MBFree DownloadFirst Grand Match of Cricket Played by Members of the Royal Amateur Society on Hampton Court Green, August 3rd, 1836 Attributed to H. J. AvelingMore