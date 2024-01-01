rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202016
First Grand Match of Cricket Played by Members of the Royal Amateur Society on Hampton Court Green, August 3rd, 1836…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

First Grand Match of Cricket Played by Members of the Royal Amateur Society on Hampton Court Green, August 3rd, 1836 Attributed to H. J. Aveling

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9202016

View License

First Grand Match of Cricket Played by Members of the Royal Amateur Society on Hampton Court Green, August 3rd, 1836 Attributed to H. J. Aveling

More