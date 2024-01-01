https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202085Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChamber Plan with West and North Elevations of Thunderdell LodgeOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9202085View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 751 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2191 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2564 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2564 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 30.06 MBFree DownloadChamber Plan with West and North Elevations of Thunderdell LodgeMore