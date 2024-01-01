rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202088
Queen Victoria Taking the Coronation Oath, June 28, 1838
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Queen Victoria Taking the Coronation Oath, June 28, 1838

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9202088

View License

Queen Victoria Taking the Coronation Oath, June 28, 1838

More