https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202133Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesigns executed for Jones and Willis, metal and wood-workers and church furniture manufacturers of Birmingham and LondonOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9202133View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 466 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1359 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 1591 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 1591 px | 300 dpi | 18.66 MBFree DownloadDesigns executed for Jones and Willis, metal and wood-workers and church furniture manufacturers of Birmingham and LondonMore