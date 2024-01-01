rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202212
Vanity Fair - Clergy. 'Liverpool'. Rev. John Charles Ryle, Bishop of Liverpool. 26 March 1881
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9202212

View License

