https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202267Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVanity Fair: Legal; 'Good Form', John Eldon Bankes, March 29, 1906Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9202267View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 776 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2264 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2649 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2649 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 31.06 MBFree DownloadVanity Fair: Legal; 'Good Form', John Eldon Bankes, March 29, 1906More