https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Songs of Innocence and Experience, pl. 40: 'The Little Girl found' pl. 2, 'Famish'd weeping...' (after William Blake)
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9202275

