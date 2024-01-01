https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202289Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLight Expelling Darkness, - Evaporation of Stygian Exhalations, - or - The Sun of the Constitution, Rising Superior to the Clouds of OppositionOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9202289View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 931 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2716 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3178 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3178 px | 300 dpi | 37.26 MBFree DownloadLight Expelling Darkness, - Evaporation of Stygian Exhalations, - or - The Sun of the Constitution, Rising Superior to the Clouds of OppositionMore