https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202533Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudy of Sculpture: from the Elgin MarblesOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9202533View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 952 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2778 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3251 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3251 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 38.11 MBFree DownloadStudy of Sculpture: from the Elgin MarblesMore