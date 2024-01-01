rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202642
The Chapel of the Greyfriars Monastery, Winchester by Michael Angelo Rooker
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Chapel of the Greyfriars Monastery, Winchester by Michael Angelo Rooker

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9202642

View License

The Chapel of the Greyfriars Monastery, Winchester by Michael Angelo Rooker

More