https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202705Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe First Book of Urizen, Plate 1, "The First Book of Urizen." (Bentley 1)Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9202705View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 831 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2025 x 2923 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2025 x 2923 px | 300 dpi | 16.96 MBFree DownloadThe First Book of Urizen, Plate 1, "The First Book of Urizen." (Bentley 1)More