https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202797Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Book of Thel, Plate 6, "III. / Then Thel astonish'd . . . ."Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9202797View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 766 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2016 x 3160 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2016 x 3160 px | 300 dpi | 18.24 MBFree DownloadThe Book of Thel, Plate 6, "III. / Then Thel astonish'd . . . ."More