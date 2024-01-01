https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202842Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudy of a Stone Mausoleum by Sir Robert Smirke the youngerOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9202842View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 867 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2529 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3584 x 2590 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3584 x 2590 px | 300 dpi | 26.57 MBFree DownloadStudy of a Stone Mausoleum by Sir Robert Smirke the youngerMore