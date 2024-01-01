rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9202846
Elevation for the West Front of the New Quadrangle of Corpus Christi College, Cambridge
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Elevation for the West Front of the New Quadrangle of Corpus Christi College, Cambridge

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9202846

View License

Elevation for the West Front of the New Quadrangle of Corpus Christi College, Cambridge

More