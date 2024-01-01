https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203014Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTomb of Nathaniel Wickham, from West Ham ChurchyardOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203014View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 874 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2550 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2984 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2984 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 34.99 MBFree DownloadTomb of Nathaniel Wickham, from West Ham ChurchyardMore