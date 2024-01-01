rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203106
Tiger Skeleton, Lateral View (Study for the key figure to Table IV) by George Stubbs
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9203106

