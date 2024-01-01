rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203144
Leander Taking Leave of Hero Before Swimming Back Across the Hellespont
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Leander Taking Leave of Hero Before Swimming Back Across the Hellespont

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9203144

View License

Leander Taking Leave of Hero Before Swimming Back Across the Hellespont

More