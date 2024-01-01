https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203176Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA River Scene with Thatched Huts by a Bridge over a WeirOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203176View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 896 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2612 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3057 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3057 px | 300 dpi | 35.85 MBFree DownloadA River Scene with Thatched Huts by a Bridge over a WeirMore