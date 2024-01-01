https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203241Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSheet of Studies of Hounds, Hare, Falcon and DucksOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203241View LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2457 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2869 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2457 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2869 px | 300 dpi | 33.64 MBFree DownloadSheet of Studies of Hounds, Hare, Falcon and DucksMore