https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203375
One of a set; VANITY FAIR, Ambassadors to England: The German Ambassador, Count George Herbert Munster, 23 December 1876 (with biography)

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9203375

View License

