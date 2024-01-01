https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203405Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Hindostan at Anchor in the Strait of Mi-a-tau of the City of Ten-choo-fou at the Entrance to the Gulf of PekinOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203405View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 640 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1868 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2186 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2186 px | 300 dpi | 25.64 MBFree DownloadThe Hindostan at Anchor in the Strait of Mi-a-tau of the City of Ten-choo-fou at the Entrance to the Gulf of PekinMore