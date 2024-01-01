https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203465Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for Setting of Charles Kean's Richard II at the Princess's Theatre on March 12, 1857, Act 5, Scene 4Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203465View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 897 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2616 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3062 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3062 px | 300 dpi | 35.9 MBFree DownloadDesign for Setting of Charles Kean's Richard II at the Princess's Theatre on March 12, 1857, Act 5, Scene 4More