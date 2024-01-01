rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203491
View of Lambeth Palace on Thames by David Cox
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

View of Lambeth Palace on Thames by David Cox

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9203491

View License

View of Lambeth Palace on Thames by David Cox

More