https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203558Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text[London from the roof of the Albion Mills] / Robt. Barker delin. ; Fredck. Birnie aquatinta.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203558View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 352 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1027 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 1202 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 1202 px | 300 dpi | 14.11 MBFree Download[London from the roof of the Albion Mills] / Robt. Barker delin. ; Fredck. Birnie aquatinta.More