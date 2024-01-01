https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203598Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextG. H. Hovey & Sons : general drapers, cabinet makers and upholsterers, Angel Street and Castle Street, Sheffield.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203598View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 912 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2661 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3114 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3114 px | 300 dpi | 36.51 MBFree DownloadG. H. Hovey & Sons : general drapers, cabinet makers and upholsterers, Angel Street and Castle Street, Sheffield.More