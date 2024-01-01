https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203600Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for a Monument to the Duke of WellingtonOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203600View LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2475 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2890 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2475 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2890 px | 300 dpi | 33.88 MBFree DownloadDesign for a Monument to the Duke of WellingtonMore