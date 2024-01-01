https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203622Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMap of China and the adjacent countries : drawn from the latest surveys and other authentic documents ... / by William H. Allen & Co.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203622View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 982 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2863 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3351 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3351 px | 300 dpi | 39.29 MBFree DownloadMap of China and the adjacent countries : drawn from the latest surveys and other authentic documents ... / by William H. Allen & Co.More