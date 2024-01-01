https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203659Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFrom the Beach near Fort Blanc, Oct. 4, 1819Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203659View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 780 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2274 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2661 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2661 px | 300 dpi | 31.2 MBFree DownloadFrom the Beach near Fort Blanc, Oct. 4, 1819More