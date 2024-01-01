https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203727Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesigns executed for Jones and Willis, metal and wood-workers and church furniture manufacturers of Birmingham and LondonOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203727View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 811 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2364 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2767 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2767 px | 300 dpi | 32.44 MBFree DownloadDesigns executed for Jones and Willis, metal and wood-workers and church furniture manufacturers of Birmingham and LondonMore