https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203771Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextProbably John Trevor, third Baron Trevor, of St. Anne's Hill, Surrey, and Trevalyn Hall, Denbighshire (formerly T. Travers, Esq.)Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203771View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1019 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2715 x 3198 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2715 x 3198 px | 300 dpi | 24.86 MBFree DownloadProbably John Trevor, third Baron Trevor, of St. Anne's Hill, Surrey, and Trevalyn Hall, Denbighshire (formerly T. Travers, Esq.)More