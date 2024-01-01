rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203771
Probably John Trevor, third Baron Trevor, of St. Anne's Hill, Surrey, and Trevalyn Hall, Denbighshire (formerly T. Travers…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Probably John Trevor, third Baron Trevor, of St. Anne's Hill, Surrey, and Trevalyn Hall, Denbighshire (formerly T. Travers, Esq.)

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9203771

View License

Probably John Trevor, third Baron Trevor, of St. Anne's Hill, Surrey, and Trevalyn Hall, Denbighshire (formerly T. Travers, Esq.)

More