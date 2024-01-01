https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203811Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCommiphora gileadensis (L.) C. Chr. (Balm of Gilead, Opobalsam): finished drawing if tree's habit (with roots) by Luigi BaluganiOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203811View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 943 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2751 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3220 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3220 px | 300 dpi | 37.75 MBFree DownloadCommiphora gileadensis (L.) C. Chr. (Balm of Gilead, Opobalsam): finished drawing if tree's habit (with roots) by Luigi BaluganiMore