https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203814
Commiphora gileadensis (L.) C. Chr. (Balm of Gilead, Opobalsam): finished drawing of fruiting branch by Luigi Balugani
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9203814

View License

