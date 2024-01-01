https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203817Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCyperus papyrus L. (Papyrus Sedge): finished drawing of inflorescenceOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203817View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 826 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2411 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2821 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2821 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 33.07 MBFree DownloadCyperus papyrus L. (Papyrus Sedge): finished drawing of inflorescenceMore