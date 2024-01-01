https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9203934Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLandscape with two figures beside an old buildingOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9203934View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 785 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2290 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2680 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2680 px | 300 dpi | 31.42 MBFree DownloadLandscape with two figures beside an old buildingMore