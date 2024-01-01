rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204082
Shewing St. Michael's Church, Cooked Lane, since taken down taken on the spot, June, 1830
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9204082

View License

