https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204101Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Poems of Thomas Gray, Design 33, "A Long Story." by William Blake. Original from Yale Center for British Art.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204101View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 922 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2688 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3146 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3146 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 36.88 MBFree DownloadThe Poems of Thomas Gray, Design 33, "A Long Story." by William Blake. Original from Yale Center for British Art.More