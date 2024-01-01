rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204145
A View of His Majesty's Dock Yard and Garrison at Sheerness, in the Isle of Sheepy....Riverside Town, Kent
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9204145

View License

