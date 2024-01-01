rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204292
The Farmer's Wife and the Raven by George Stubbs
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Farmer's Wife and the Raven by George Stubbs

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9204292

View License

The Farmer's Wife and the Raven by George Stubbs

More