https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204352Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVanity Fair: Jockeys; 'Morny', H. Mornington Cannon, October 24, 1891Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204352View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 709 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2067 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2419 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2419 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 28.36 MBFree DownloadVanity Fair: Jockeys; 'Morny', H. Mornington Cannon, October 24, 1891More