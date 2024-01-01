https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204451Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Rape of Proserpine, design for the staircase of Devonshire House, LondonOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204451View LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3619 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2887 x 4096 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3619 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2887 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 33.85 MBFree DownloadThe Rape of Proserpine, design for the staircase of Devonshire House, LondonMore