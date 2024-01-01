rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204495
Vanity Fair: Yachting Devotees; 'Round the World', Mr. Thomas Brassey, October 6, 1877
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

ID : 
9204495

View License

