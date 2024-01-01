https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204569Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTitle-page and Six Coloured Plates to 'Household Stories' by the Brothers Grimm. Routledge.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204569View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 785 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2160 x 3303 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2160 x 3303 px | 300 dpi | 20.43 MBFree DownloadTitle-page and Six Coloured Plates to 'Household Stories' by the Brothers Grimm. Routledge.More