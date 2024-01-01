https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204582Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOne of a set of four: Leamington Grand Steeple Chase ... 1837. Plate 1. Capt. Beecher on Vivian ...Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204582View LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2499 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1425 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2918 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2499 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1425 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2918 px | 300 dpi | 34.21 MBFree DownloadOne of a set of four: Leamington Grand Steeple Chase ... 1837. Plate 1. Capt. Beecher on Vivian ...More