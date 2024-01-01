https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204630Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGeometrical View of St. Stephen's Chapel, as it appeared before the alterations in 1806 and after Mr. Sandby's view, which was taken about 1755Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204630View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 833 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2429 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2843 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2843 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 33.34 MBFree DownloadGeometrical View of St. Stephen's Chapel, as it appeared before the alterations in 1806 and after Mr. Sandby's view, which was taken about 1755More