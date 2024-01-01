rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204630
Geometrical View of St. Stephen's Chapel, as it appeared before the alterations in 1806 and after Mr. Sandby's view, which was taken about 1755

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9204630

View License

