https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204719Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSenegalese Wolf or Grey Jackal by Charles Hamilton SmithOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204719View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 734 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2140 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2504 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2504 px | 300 dpi | 29.36 MBFree DownloadSenegalese Wolf or Grey Jackal by Charles Hamilton SmithMore