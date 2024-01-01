rawpixel
An View of the Rotunda, House and Gardens at Ranelagh with an exact representation of the Jubilee Ball as it appeared, May 24th, 1759

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9204749

