https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204749Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAn View of the Rotunda, House and Gardens at Ranelagh with an exact representation of the Jubilee Ball as it appeared, May 24th, 1759Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204749View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 789 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2300 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2692 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2692 px | 300 dpi | 31.56 MBFree DownloadAn View of the Rotunda, House and Gardens at Ranelagh with an exact representation of the Jubilee Ball as it appeared, May 24th, 1759More