https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204808Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJerusalem, Plate 75, "And Rahab Babylon the Great...."Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204808View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 904 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2635 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3084 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3084 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 36.17 MBFree DownloadJerusalem, Plate 75, "And Rahab Babylon the Great...."More