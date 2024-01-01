https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204912Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Perspective View of Tower Hill and The Plae of Execution of the Lords Klmarnack and Balmerinc on Monday 18 August 1740Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204912View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 715 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2086 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2441 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2441 px | 300 dpi | 28.62 MBFree DownloadA Perspective View of Tower Hill and The Plae of Execution of the Lords Klmarnack and Balmerinc on Monday 18 August 1740More