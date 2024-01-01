rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204912
A Perspective View of Tower Hill and The Plae of Execution of the Lords Klmarnack and Balmerinc on Monday 18 August 1740
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9204912

View License

