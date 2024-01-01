rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204962
Panoramic View, Her Majesty Queen Caroline going in State to St. Paul's Cathedral, 20 November 1820
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9204962

