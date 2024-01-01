https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9204986Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPortrait of the Celebrated Short Horned Cow Bracelet / The Property of John Booth, Esquire, Killerby, YorkshireOriginal public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9204986View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 996 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2904 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 3399 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 3399 px | 300 dpi | 39.85 MBFree DownloadPortrait of the Celebrated Short Horned Cow Bracelet / The Property of John Booth, Esquire, Killerby, YorkshireMore